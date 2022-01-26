TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays expected after water main break in downtown Lexington

Water main break at E. Vine Street at Beck Aly

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A water main break in downtown Lexington Wednesday is impacting traffic near the Lextran Transit Center and could cause delays through rush hour.

According to Lexwrecks, the middle lane is blocked in front of the Lextran Transit Center and police are directing traffic.

Lexwrecks reports delays could last through rush hour. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.