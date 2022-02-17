Traffic Advisory: KY 36/Moorefield Rd closed Monday in Nicholas County

Closure is for pipe replacement

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Part of KY 36 (Moorefield Road) in Nicholas County will be closed Monday, Feb. 21 for drainage repairs.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, crews will close KY 36 just east of – on the Carlisle side of – Old Moorefield Road (milepoint 10.4) to excavate the road and replace a drainage pipe. The road will remain closed until 3 p.m., or until work is complete.

Barricades will be placed at KY 928 (mile marker 9) and at the KY 57 intersection (mile marker 11), with only local traffic permitted up to the work site. According to the KYTC, all thru traffic between Carlisle and Bath County must detour using KY 57 (Upper Lick) and KY 928 (Cane Run).

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Drivers are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.