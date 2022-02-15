Toyota Bluegrass Miracle League returns this spring

Players, coaches, and volunteers for adaptive baseball league eager to be back on the field together

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Toyota Bluegrass Miracle League (TBML) announced today it will resume play this spring after being suspended during the pandemic. Opening Day will be played on Saturday, April 9 at Shillito Park and hosted by the Rotary Club of Lexington.

“We are overjoyed for our players, families, coaches, and volunteers,” said Jim Jordan, Toyota Bluegrass Miracle League Board President. “Our upcoming season gives us all something to be excited about and thankful for.”

This adaptive baseball league provides players, regardless of their ability, the opportunity to play the game in a safe, fun atmosphere. Each player dresses in an official uniform, and plays the game just like their peers with the help of a volunteer buddy. The game is geared to the ability level of each player. There are no barriers at the field and games are played on a synthetic surface for easy mobility.

Since 2006, the league has been managed by the YMCA of Central Kentucky in partnership with a board of directors and countless community partners who ensure children and adults with disabilities get a chance to experience the joys and benefits that come from playing baseball.

The league serves over 150 players from in and around Central Kentucky, providing them not only with an outlet for their athletic endeavors, but opportunities for camaraderie, sportsmanship, and friendship.

For more information about registering for the league or volunteering (buddies), please visit ymcacky.org or contact Tyler Davidson at tdavidson@ymcacky.org.