Toughest Monster Truck Tour headed to Rupp Arena

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 29

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is coming to Rupp Arena for the first time ever.

According to Rupp Arena, the show is scheduled for Saturday, April 2, 2022. Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

All tickets are $5 off and includes a free pit pass through Nov. 15.

The show is set to begin at 7 p.m. You can view other tour locations HERE.