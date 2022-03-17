Tough allergy season ahead for spring

Tree pollen counts are already high, allergists say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Allergists say the pollen this spring is expected to be a little higher than normal, which is not good news since we’re already in one of the toughest places for spring allergies in the country.

“A lot of people now are coming in to the office with a lot of complaints of congestion, runny nose, itchy, watery eyes as they’re starting to spend a lot more time outdoors on these beautiful days,” says Dr. William Greisner with Bluegrass Allergy Care in Lexington.

Dr. Greisner says even though we’re seeing high tree pollen counts, it’s still a bit too early for grass pollen. But he warns that will be here by the end of the month. What are some of the best practices to lessen allergy symptoms?

“It’s a good idea, if you’ve spent a lot of time outdoors, when you come on in take a shower, change your clothes, get rid of the pollen that is present on you,” says Greisner. “Also, be careful about keeping windows open. I know it’s so tempting on these beautiful days but that’s just going to be drawing in a lot of pollen from outside.”

Asia Miller enjoys taking her kids to the park when it’s nice outside, but she knows for her family it comes at a cost.

“I’m going to regret it in the morning or probably later tonight,” says Miller. “[My daughter’s] nose just started running, [my sons] haven’t yet but I know by the time we get home and get baths and that wet hits their head and they’ve been outside all day, they’ll all start coughing again. So it’ll probably be real bad tonight but I mean, I’m not going to make them suffer.”

Miller says over-the-counter medicines haven’t been helping with her kids’ allergies so she’s turned to natural remedies like hot showers and drinks to open up the sinuses.

“I usually will give them green tea and stuff because it does help with sinuses, opens them up so they can breathe. And they have asthma, so with this going on too, it’s breathing treatments all year-round,” says Miller.