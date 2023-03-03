Tornado Watch issued for large portion of Central Ky. until 5 p.m.

PUBLISHED AT 12:53 P.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Tornado Watch is issued for a large portion of Kentucky on Friday.

Counties included:

Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren Bath, Bell, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Casey, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Daviess, Edmonson, Estill, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Grayson, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Hart, Henderson, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Jessamine, Knox, LaRue, Laurel, Laurel, Lee, Lincoln, Logan, Madison, Marion, McCreary, Meade, Menifee, Mercer, Metcalfe, Monroe, Montgomery, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Owsley, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Russell, Scott, Shelby, Simpson, Spencer, Taylor, Trimble, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whitley, Woodford

The watch is in effect until 5 p.m.

This is a developing story and may be updated at any time to include or remove additional counties