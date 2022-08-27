Today marks 16 years since Comair flight 5191 crashed at Blue Grass Airport

The crash killed 49 people

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Saturday is a somber day for many, August 27th marks 16 years since Comair flight 5191 crashed at Blue Grass Airport, killing 49 people.

The flight was heading to Atlanta on august 27th 2006, but officials say the plane barely got off the ground before it crashed.

The pilot reportedly tried to take off from the wrong runway according to officials, but it was too short for takeoff and clipped a fence.

Of the 50 people on board, only one survived, the planes co-pilot.

The crash prompted runway layout changes at the airport.

A memorial was also created to remember those lives lost at the Arboretum, State Botanical Garden of Kentucky. The sculpture is made up of 49 birds to honor each life lost, as well as friends and family left behind.