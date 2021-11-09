“To those who gave it all:” new park in Somerset dedicated to veterans

A groundbreaking for First & Farmers National Bank Veterans Memorial Park will be held Wednesday.

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Veterans Day is Thursday, reminding us to thank those who gave it all to preserve our freedoms. One Kentucky town is thanking those who served in a very special way.

After nearly a year of planning, the corner of Main Street and Oak Street in Somerset will soon be the home of First & Farmers National Bank Veterans Memorial Park.

“We owe as a country a great debt to those who served, those who gave it all, but also the families of veterans. We wanted to create a place that they could come and celebrate their loved ones. We’re a community that loves our law enforcement, loves our veterans, so we wanted to promote them,” said Somerset Mayor Alan Keck.

Memorial bricks will be laid throughout the park, as well as trees and benches. Those who wish to sponsor the park may dedicate a brick, tree, or bench to a loved one who served.

“I think it speaks to who we are. We wanted it downtown so it was accessible. But we wanted it very prominent. This is a busy intersection and we want it to be a place where the locals know how important it is but our visitors understand that we’re going to say thank you to those that gave it all,” said Mayor Keck.

Connie Meadows is a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Amvets Post 125 in Somerset. She served from 1985 to 1988, retiring just a few years before the Gulf War.

“It’s not that they [veterans] are taken for granted, but a lot of people give up their lives and their time…a lot of people don’t understand that. And then they have to come home and deal with things that have happened. They need a lot of support and we need to give that,” said Meadows.

Meadows says the park is a way to continue to respect and honor those that sacrificed.

“It’s a lot of respect and honoring memories of people and their service…a lot of honor, respect, and gratitude,” said Meadows.

Meadows says she plans to bring her son and ten-year-old grandson to the park once it’s finished.

“It’ll be a place you can go where you’re surrounded by family that’s not really family…I think it’ll be an awesome contribution to our community,” said Meadows.

A groundbreaking for the park is planned for Wednesday. The city hopes to have the park completed by the spring of 2022.