Title IX compliance trial begins for UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky is being sued by two women who say that when they were students the school did not do enough to support women athletes under Title IX.

This lawsuit follows a 2016 investigation by the United States Office of Civil Rights which said that Kentucky was not in compliance with Title IX since it didn’t offer enough participation opportunities for female students, and would need to add the sports women wanted or prove it had enough athletic opportunities that were proportional to enrollment.

Title IX is the most commonly used name for the federal civil rights law in the United States that was enacted as part of the education amendments of 1972. It prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government.

The trial begins Monday and runs for three days.