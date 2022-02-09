Tickets still available for 2022 Trooper Island raffle vehicle

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Tickets are still available for purchase in the 2022 Trooper Island raffle for a vehicle.

According to Trooper Island, when you purchase a $10 raffle ticket, you give yourself a shot at the new GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Denali. Plus, all proceeds will support the Trooper Island camp.

According to Trooper Island, due to postal regulations, raffle ticket stubs cannot be sent or returned by mail for purchases over the Internet, through the mail or by telephone.

For additional questions, email: allison.will@ky.gov.

Online sales are scheduled to end on Aug. 25, 2022, at noon EST. Online sales may end sooner depending on availability.

The drawing will be held on Aug. 28, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. EST. You do not need to be present to win. Purchasers do not need their ticket stubs for any reason. However, the stubs will be kept until raffle winner has taken possession of the vehicle.

Tickets and more information can be found HERE.