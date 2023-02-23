Tickets on sale for bourbon raffle benefiting Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana

Tickets are now on sale for the Bourbon Lover’s Raffle, benefiting the Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana chapter.

You could win the following five bottles of bourbon: Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Years Old Lot B, Horse Soldier Commander’s Select 13-Year Bourbon Whiskey in a signed box, a signed bottle of Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon, W.L. Weller 12 Year and Blanton’s Green Label Special Reserve.

Tickets are $100 and are on sale until Saturday, March 11 at noon. The drawing will be held the same day at 9 p.m.

Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana is the largest of 58 Make-A-Wish chapters nationwide. The chapter is celebrating its 40th anniversary and will grant its 20,000th wish this year.

To purchase a ticket, head to oki.wish.org/bourbonlover.