Tickets for 2022 Breeders’ Cup World Championships now on sale

39th annual running returns to Keeneland Nov. 4 and 5, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) — Tickets for the 2022 Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Keeneland Race Course are on sale online HERE. The 39th annual running of the year-end championship will return to Lexington on Nov. 4 and 5, 2022.

According to organizers, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships will bring an exciting combination of premier Thoroughbred horse racing, world-class culinary experiences, high fashion, and top entertainment to Keeneland this fall.

“With the 39th running of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships now less than six months away, we’re excited to see fans begin making their plans to join us for another incredible two days of racing,” said Breeders’ Cup President and CEO Drew Fleming. “We know fans are eager to celebrate racing and watch the best horses in the world compete at Keeneland, and we are working with our partners at both the racetrack and in the Lexington community to ensure that this year’s running is the best one yet.”

Organizers say this year will mark the third time the World Championships have been held in the Horse Capital of the World following Keeneland’s first hosting of the Breeders’ Cup in 2015 and subsequent return in 2020, which was conducted without fans due to COVID-19.

According to organizers, attendance for the event will be capped at 45,000. Available single-day ticket prices range from $75 to $504 on Friday, and $125 to $689 on Saturday. Two-day packages available for purchase range from $200 to $1,568. All tickets will be sold in advance of the event, as no tickets will be sold on event days at the racetrack.

Breeders’ Cup and Keeneland will invest more than $10.5 million to expand seating areas and enhance hospitality offerings, according to organizers. This investment will add 165,000 square feet of luxury chalets that will provide 7,500 premium dining seats and 1,800 temporary box seats, including:

• Trackside Luxury Chalets, triple-decker and double-decker chalets located trackside with views of the stretch run that are enclosed and climate-controlled, offering a gourmet buffet luncheon, cocktail service to tables, private wagering, and TVs situated throughout the spaces for enhanced viewing.

• The Silks Lawn Chalet, a 50,000-square-foot, glassed-in and climate-controlled chalet with reserved seating, private bars, TVs located throughout, dedicated mutuel tellers, and incredible views of the racetrack from the rail along the final turn.

• The Saddling Paddock Chalet, which offers premium views of the Championship contenders as they circle the saddling paddock before each race, as well as access to the first and second floors of the Grandstand and the track apron for live racing views.

• Temporary Loge Box Seats that will span the apron from the 1/16th pole to the finish line, offering incredible views of the homestretch along with access to both the first and second floors of the Grandstand and dedicated cocktail service to every box.

According to organizers, parking on-site at Keeneland is limited and only available to attendees with official pre-paid parking credentials. All parking credentials must be purchased prior to the Breeders’ Cup as there will be no day of event parking available for purchase. All parking will have dedicated routing and will be coordinated by on-site parking staff, traffic control staff, and local law enforcement. Breeders’ Cup will offer public shuttle service to and from Keeneland at one dedicated off-site Park-and-Ride location on Friday and Saturday. More information is available HERE.

Fans can now purchase tickets online HERE or by calling the ticketing office at 859-514-9428. A range of seating options are available, including Reserved Seating, General Admission, Box Seats and Dining areas. Demand for tickets is expected to be high, so fans are encouraged to secure their tickets as soon as possible.

The 2022 Breeders’ Cup World Championships, consisting of 14 championship races with purses and awards totaling more than $30 million, will be held on November 4 and 5 at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky, and will be televised live by NBC Sports Group.