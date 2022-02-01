UPDATE: Two arrested in Smith Street shooting

Police don't think shootings on Smith, Devonport are related

UPDATEPOSTED 9 P.M. JAN. 31, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man and a teenage girl were arrested on Sixth Street near Coolavin Apartments, in connection to a shooting on Smith Street on Monday afternoon.

According to Lexington police, the man has been identified as Antoine Mays. He was charged with one count of Assault 1st degree and one count of Assault 2nd degree, according to police.

Police did not have any information about charges against the minor.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 5 P.M. JAN. 31, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two suspects are questioned in connection with a shooting that left two men injured.

Lexington police say it happened at about 1:15 Monday afternoon at a house at 436 Smith St. Two people were injured and witnesses were able to give police “good descriptions” of the suspected shooters. With the help of a police helicopter, officers found the two suspects a few blocks away at the Coolivan Apartments on Sixth Street.

Just more than a hour earlier, a man was shot in the leg during a shooting in the 2200 block of Devonport Drive. The man was able to leave the scene in his bullet-riddled Toyota Camry and meet police at a business on Versailles Road. Police say the suspects left the shooting scene in a dark-colored Chevrolet, possibly a Malibu.

Officers say they found multiple shell casings and witnesses said they heard as many as 15 or 20 shots.

Police say they don’t think the two shootings are related.