Three dead after shooting in eastern Kentucky

KSP is investigating the Paintsville shooting

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A shooting in Paintsville Friday morning left three people dead, according to the Johnson County Coroner’s office.

Kentucky State Police says it was called to a house on Depot Road in response to a shooting. The Johnson County Sheriff says the call first came in around 10:40 and Paintsville Police responded before requesting backup from the sheriff’s office and KSP.

According to KSP, when it arrived, three people were found dead from gunshot wounds.

The Johnson County Sheriff says around noon, the suspect was found and taken into custody. According to the sheriff, the suspect was shot during the arrest and was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

KSP says this is an ongoing murder investigation. At this time no victim or suspect information has been released.