Three-county chase serious enough to stop school buses in one county

Started in Estill, ended in Owsley at about 3:45 p.m.

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A chase that started in Estill County and ended in Owsley County was so serious it delays schools bus traffic in Lee County.

According to authorities, the chase started Monday afternoon in Ravenna in Estill County and continued into Lee County. Because it was happening at high speeds at a time when school buses were on the road, the Lee County School District held buses for about 20 minutes.

In order to keep our students safe this afternoon, we had to hold buses approximately 20 minutes due to a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed through our county. The driver of the vehicle was considered dangerous,” the school district said in a message to parents. “Buses throughout the county will be approximately 20 minutes late getting home. We appreciate our local law enforcement for keeping us aware of the situation and helping us keep our students safe.”

According to the Owsley County Sheriff’s Office, the chase ended on Highway 11 just outside the city limits of Booneville around 3:45 p.m. A person was arrested without incident.