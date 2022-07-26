UPDATE: Three arrested in connection to Bath County shooting

Man found dead from gunshot wound at home on Adams Road off Riddle Road

UPDATE 7/26: (7:01 A.M.)

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Bath County on Monday.

Kentucky State Police, Post 8, Morehead received a call for assistance from Bath County dispatch around 5:57 a.m. in reference to a shooting incident. The shooting occurred at 1882 Adams Road in Bath County.

Upon entering the residence, troopers located a male deceased inside. The male was identified as Earl J. Stephens, 44 years of age from Mt. Sterling, KY. Mr. Stephens was pronounced deceased by Bath County Coroner Andrew Owens. Through the investigation, detectives gathered information that would assist them in identifying possible suspects involved in the shooting. Detectives charged and arrested Michael S. Walker, 32 years of age from Salt Lick, KY. Mr. Walker is charged with Murder and lodged in the Rowan County Detention Center. Brittany E. Reed is charged with Complicity to Murder and lodged in the Rowan County Detention Center.

The third suspect, Christopher “Rooster” Turner, has been located and arrested. Mr. Turner is charged with Murder and lodged in the Rowan County Detention Center. This case remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Morehead.

UPDATE: (5:00 P.M.) A suspect has identified in the deadly shooting in Bath County Monday morning.

The Rowan County Detention Center says Michael Walker was booked into the jail and charged with murder. The jailer confirms to ABC 36 that Walker is the suspect in connection to the shooting of Earl Stephens.

State Police have not provided any information yet on what led up to the shooting.

—–

UPDATE (12:25 P.M.) – The victim in a shooting in Bath County has been identified. According to the Bath County Coroner’s Office, Earl Stephens died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The coroner says Stephens was 44 years old.

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A death investigation is underway in Bath County after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a home on Adams Road off Riddle Road after a report of shots fired. KSP says it happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday. It’s a rural area in Owingsville.

The Bath County Coroner’s Office says the man’s body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office. His identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.