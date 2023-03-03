Thousands of Kentuckians without power as storms head east

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

3/3/23, 4:14 p.m.

In the past two hours, power outages in Kentucky have nearly tripled.

Around 2:30 p.m., about 76,000 people were without power. Now, that number sits at almost 250,000.

The line is slowly creeping into Central Kentucky.

3/3/23, 2:36 p.m.

Thousands of Kentuckians are without power as strong storms head east across the state.

As of publishing time, nearly 76,000 people are without power — mainly in Western Kentucky as the storm progresses. That number continues to grow.

A Tornado Watch is still in effect for the majority of Kentucky until 5 p.m.

Counties include:

Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren Bath, Bell, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Casey, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Daviess, Edmonson, Estill, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Grayson, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Hart, Henderson, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Jessamine, Knox, LaRue, Laurel, Laurel, Lee, Lincoln, Logan, Madison, Marion, McCreary, Meade, Menifee, Mercer, Metcalfe, Monroe, Montgomery, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Owsley, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Russell, Scott, Shelby, Simpson, Spencer, Taylor, Trimble, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whitley, Woodford

