Thousands flock to downtown Lexington for annual Cold Brew Coffee Festival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Thousands of people flocked to downtown Lexington on Saturday morning for the annual Cold Brew Coffee Festival. This year, 18 coffee shops and roasters took part, each creating a specialty blend as well as a classic cold brew for people to sip on.

Organizers say it’s a partnership between local coffee roasters and the Lexington Farmers Market which grows each year.

“All the coffee is great,” said Bailey Milam. “There’s this awesome popsicle, coffee popsicle. You can get non-dairy, you can get regular, you can get lavender. Super yummy.”

The event features both locals and vendors from outside of Lexington like Berserker Brew in Louisville.

“It’s just fun to be out here and to meet a lot of new people,” said Summer Hendricks with Berserker Brew. “Not just vendors but you know the people on the street just coming and checking out the coffee.”

“We’re excited to be out here it’s a great time for the community to get together,” said Rhett Constantine with Old School Coffee. “I’m excited to try a lot of the local roasters.”

Attendees say the weather was perfect which helped boost attendance.

“There’s a lot of people out,” said attendee Michael Vatti. “It’s been a lot of fun and it’s a great pick me up in the morning.”

Cold brew winners:

1st place – 4th Level Roasters

2nd place – Tin Can Roasters

3rd place – Battlefield Coffee Co.

Specialty coffee winners:

1st place – Leestown Coffee House

2nd place – Battlefield Coffee Co.

3rd place – Dry Stack Coffee Roastery + Coffee Bar

ABC 36’s Erica Bivens helped judge this year’s event.