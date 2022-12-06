‘This Is Us’ actress to be in Lexington for wine bottle signing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz will be at the Hamburg Liquor Barn for a bottle signing of her wine, Joyful Heart, on Saturday.

Metz will be signing bottles of Joyful Heart wine from 2 to 4 p.m. at 1837 Plaudit Place in Lexington. Metz says her wine is “rooted in the spirit of joy, faith, love and community.” A portion of money from every bottle sold is donated to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that provides meals to humanitarian, climate and community crises, according to its website.

“These wines hold a special place in my heart, and it’s been amazing to watch our collective vision become a reality. Born out of my desire to live from the heart, to create purposeful moments, give back to the community, and to share delicious wine with loved ones, Joyful Heart Wine Co. has been a dream of mine for many years,” said Metz in a press release. “For me, a Joyful Heart is a reminder of the importance of breaking bread together, sharing in community, and knowing that we are all deeply loved.”

Metz is an Emmy Award and two-time Golden Globe Award nominee who starred in This Is Us. She also recently starred in an indie film, Stay Awake. Her memoir This Is Me debuted at No. 1 on The New York Times‘ bestseller list.