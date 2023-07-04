“This is my favorite holiday”: Thousands pack downtown Lexington for annual Fourth of July parade

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Fourth of July festivities have been planned for the city of Lexington over the past several days.

On Tuesday, the annual parade rolled through Main Street, bringing thousands to the event.

About 50 units took part this year, including floats, veteran and patriotic organizations, bands, and even the Planter’s Peanuts giant peanut car.

“We try to, as a city, come together and do it up and really make a big celebration of it. And honor our country’s birthday,” says Amber Luallen, the superintendent of arts and events for Lexington Parks and Rec.

Attending the parade is an annual tradition for the Dale family of Versailles.

“The energy of the people, they’re just like all so nice and so fun,” says Joy Dale.

Humaira Dale says it’s extremely special spending time with her family.

“This is the start of our day,” she says. “It’s my favorite holiday.”

The Dales have family members in the military fighting for the country’s freedoms. But it goes beyond that for Humaira.

“For me, I’m a first, I was born in Pakistan. And Fourth of July was very important to my mom. So it brings back memories of just how patriotic she was and all that she had to go through to get her citizenship, and my dad as well. So, for me, fourth of July is not just family time, and a holiday, but all my family did to come to this country and become a citizen,” says Dale.

Other families and their children from across the Commonwealth were decked out in their red white and blue lining Main Street looking forward to the treats.

“I wanna have fun and get candy,” says Oliva.

The city’s festivities wrap up with the annual Firework Spectacular at 10 p.m. on Oliver Lewis Way.