Third annual water week in March

Organizers are accepting submissions for events to be held March hat help celebrate the importance of water and our role in protecting it.

LEXINGTON, KY. (WTVQ/CITY OF LEXINGTON) – The third annual Water Week is just over two months away.

Organizers are accepting submissions for events to be held March 19 – 27, 2022 that help celebrate the importance of water and our role in protecting it.

Water Week helps the community form connections to local waterways and encourages everyone to take steps to improve and protect water quality.

It’s a week of activities for all ages, abilities and interests.

Events must be free of charge to the public, can be in person, virtual, or self-guided. Past events have included stream walks, water-themed trivia, and clean up events.

Kentucky has over 90,000 miles of surface rivers and streams. Natural, underground waterways are also present in much of the state, including in Central Kentucky.

Water Week is sponsored by the City of Lexington, Kentucky Water Resources Research Institute, and UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.

To learn more or submit a Water Week event, visit LexingtonKY.gov/WaterWeek.