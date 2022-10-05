“The stakes are very important”: Advocates work to educate public about Amendment 2

Voters will head to the polls to vote on November 8th

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- When voters head to the polls in November, there are a number of positions they will vote for. There are also two amendments to Kentucky’s constitution that will be on the ballot.

Amendment 2 will determine the future of abortion rights in the state. It reads: “to protect human life, nothing in this constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.” The decision to vote for or against the amendment has organizations on both sides advocating.

“It’s going to change generations if we do not vote the correct way,” says Katima Smith-Willis, a local advocate and activist. Smith-Willis has organized several rallies on the State Capitol this year, including one to make pro-abortion rights advocates’ voices heard.

“The stakes on this issue is very very important,” says David Walls, executive director of the Family Foundation in Lexington.

Abortion is illegal in Kentucky under the state’s trigger law which took effect after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.

Right now, a pending lawsuit seeks to establish an abortion as a state right. Walls says the amendment makes it clear that there is no right to an abortion and ensure that tax payers money will not support abortions in the state. A “yes” vote to the amendment will eliminate abortion rights in the state constitution.

“Kentuckians time and time again have taken a stand for life, recognizing that an unborn child in the womb is a worthy protection under the law. That’s really what the heart of the issue is really about. its about that unborn child in the womb. and so this amendment is an important way that Kentuckians can get out and vote pro life and ensure that our common sense, wildly important pro life laws are protected,” said Walls.

A “no” vote will keep open the possibility of abortion being established as a state right.

“No matter what unforeseen occurrence is, whether your are pregnant and you have an atopic pregnancy; whether you get raped after the club; whether somebody in your family unfortunately does something foul to you. No matter what the grounds are, the constitution should stay out of our uteruses, mind it’s business, and support us as people in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and not push us away,” said Smith-Willis.

Advocates for and against abortions have been busy planning rallies and other events to educate voters on the importance of the decision.

“I firmly believe that this is an opportunity for Kentuckians to make their voice heard on this issue. And ultimately, we continue to be very confident and optimistic that Kentuckians are going to get out and vote pro life,” said Walls.

“I’m all for people having their own personal opinions, beliefs, they’re morals. But this goes beyond that,” said Smith-Willis.

