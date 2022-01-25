The Reforest 5K returns March 19 at Hisle Farm Park in Lexington

Person running Proceeds go to Reforest the Bluegrass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The fourth annual Reforest 5k returns to Lexington in March. John’s Run/Walk Shop and Lexington’s Division of Environmental Services will host the in-person event at Hisle Farm Park, where race proceeds will help raise money to purchase trees for this year’s Reforest the Bluegrass in April.

Organizers say they hope to plant hundreds of trees after the race, and thousands more during Reforest the Bluegrass.

All race participants will receive sustainability swag from Live Green Lexington, a Reforest 5k shirt, and the option to take a tree to plant at home after their run or walk. Participants can also choose to have their tree planted on their behalf at a 2021 Reforest the Bluegrass event. The Reforest 5k is $25 to register and will take place Saturday, March 19 at Hisle Farm Park located at 3551 Briar Hill Road in Lexington.