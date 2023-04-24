The Price is Right Live coming to Rupp Arena in October
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Price is Right Live is coming to the Rupp Arena stage on Sunday, Oct. 29.
The Price is Right Live is an interactive stage show that gives people a chance to “come on down” and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show The Price is Right.
Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and a brand-new car by playing games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and Showcase.
Tickets go on sale on April 30 for the Oct. 29 show at www.rupparena.com.