The Price is Right Live adds 2nd show to Rupp Arena in October

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Come on down — due to popular demand, a second The Price is Right Live show has been added to Rupp Arena in October!

The Price is Right Live is an interactive stage show that gives people a chance to play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show The Price is Right.

Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and a brand-new car by playing games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and Showcase.

Tickets go on sale Friday for the Oct. 29 show at www.rupparena.com.

