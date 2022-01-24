The Nest hosts 2nd annual “Love The Nest” Diaper Drive this February

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Nest will hold their 2nd annual “Love The Nest” community diaper drive beginning February 1st through the end of the month.

They have set a goal of 30,000 diapers to be donated during the month of February, which will stock their resource shelves for the rest of the year. They are most in need of larger sizes like 4, 5, and 6, and pull-ups of all sizes. In 2021, The Nest gave out over 30,000 diapers to families in need in our community, and that number has grown each year.

Lend a helping hand to infants in your community by donating diapers to The Nest this February! Support can be given in two ways: Visit thenestlexington.org/event/lovethenest to access their Amazon Wish List to purchase diapers and have them delivered directly to The Nest or Drop off diapers in person at The Nest before 5pm Monday-Thursday at 530 North Limestone. Learn more at www.thenestlexington.org/event/lovethenest.

Since 1977, The Nest has been a lifeline for all individuals and families in crisis, facing adversity, or who have unexpected needs. Their holistic approach incorporates four free programs: early childhood education and care, family assistance for basic human needs, counseling and advocacy for survivors of intimate partner violence, and education and support for parents.