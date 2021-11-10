Volunteers needed for The Nest’s annual Reindeer Express

Volunteers needed to get holiday gift bags ready

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Volunteers are needed to help get holiday gift bags ready for Reindeer Express. The annual event put on by The Nest provides gifts and winter wear to women, children and families in Lexington.

This year’s event will look a little different because to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Nest, all volunteers must be at least 12 years old and fully vaccinated. Due to social distancing, The Nest will not hold the usual in-person event. A location will be announced later.

Volunteer tasks will include moving and light lifting in either a morning or afternoon slot, or both.

According to The Nest, volunteers will help sort and organize donations of toys, coats and other items into pre-made family gift bags. A drive-thru for the families will take place on Friday, December 10th.

More information will be released at a later date.

To sign up as a volunteer, click HERE.

You can read more about the nonprofit HERE.