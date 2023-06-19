The city of Lexington celebrates Juneteenth at Douglass Park

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Monday marks the third time that Juneteenth will be observed as a federal holiday. It commemorates the end of slavery here in the United States.

The city of Lexington has been holding several events this weekend celebrating Juneteenth. On Sunday, the Juneteenth Freedom Day was held at Douglass Park.

Dozens filled the park for the event. Many people brought their families- and lawn chairs out- for the celebration.

“It shows that we are a people who have overcome a lot of adversity. We still are overcoming a lot of adversity,” says Minister Tara Dempsey of Consolidated Baptist Church .

Juneteenth marks the moment in 1865 when union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce that all enslaved people were free.

Organizers say Juneteenth Freedom Day is designed to bring awareness to culture history equality and peace. It included bands, a boxing exhibition, free food and vendors.

“Just let these kids come out here and run and be the voice. Let them do their thing. And just let everybody enjoy themselves. Food, fun, family,” says Damion Riley, the founder of Project Bodybag.

Douglass Park was opened in 1916 as Lexington’s first park for African Americans. Since then, people that live in the neighborhood say crime has been an issue at the part. That’s why organizers hope events like this help bring the community together.

“It’s important to me because this is a predominately black neighborhood. And where crime rate is a little bit higher than other neighborhoods. But we’re coming out to show the neighborhood and show the people, show the people that we are here. Black America is not about violence every time you see us. But we do celebrate, we do love, we do have fun,” says Dempsey.

It’s also helping the community remember the reason they celebrate Juneteenth.

“Feel free to be whatever tone, whatever shade, whatever level of blackness you are. Go ahead and enjoy that, and celebrate that. And we want to celebrate the people who don’t identify with being black. Come over here and celebrate with us because we welcome everyone,” says Stephen Overstreet, the president of the Georgetown Street Neighborhood Association.

Lexington will wrap up with Juneteenth events Monday with a new campaign launch. The event will be held at Cadentown Missionary Baptist church in Lexington at 11 A.M.