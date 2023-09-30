The Bryan House hosts fall festival in Wilmore

WILMORE, Ky (WTVQ)- The Bryan House in Wilmore is holding a fall festival this weekend to help bring the community in for some fun.

The “Welcome Autumn 2023” festival is the second festival held on the historical sites grounds since the Rand family bought the house a few years ago.

It included dozens of vendors, including some from Tennessee. Events included music, face painting, car shows, food trucks, and hand made crafts.

Co-owner Jeb Rand says they wanted to host events that help give families something to do.

“We have two kids and my wife and I when we moved to Kentucky five years ago, we were having trouble finding things that the whole family could do. We could find things she and I could do, find things for the kids to do, but for the whole family, it wasn’t a lot that we were finding. So we thought ‘well, we have almost fifteen acres, it’s a historical property, I have seven cars myself, as you can see behind me, so I decided to combine her interests of arts and crafts, and my cars, and our historic property, and there you go,” says Rand.

If you missed it Saturday, the festival continues Sunday from 12-5.