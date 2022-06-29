The BreyerFest Horse Fair and Model Horse Festival returns to the Kentucky Horse Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Celebration of Horses evening show – “Power of Your Dreams” will be held in the Alltech Arena July 15-16, 2022 during the BreyerFest Horse Fair and Model Horse Festival.

According to organizers, admission to the evening show is included with every ticket that is purchased, allowing everyone the opportunity to watch several international performers. Also, for the first time ever, the 70-minute evening show will be held both in-person and live streamed, so all ticket holders get to experience the majesty and beauty of the “Power of Your Dreams”.

The evening show was produced exclusively for BreyerFest by Sylvia Zerbini, a 9th generation equine performer, and includes incredible performers who have stunned audiences across the world, such as the Pegasus Riders, ascent equestrian vaulters, Canadian Cowgirls, The Diaz Family, Kansas Carradine, Fairland Ferguson, Dusti Dickerson, and more.

Pegasus Riders – Composed of two award-winning performers that are just eleven years old, Maddy Gatrel and Liberty Cunningham, this dynamic duo specializes in trick riding, Roman riding, dance, aerial hammock, and equestrian liberty. These multi-talented kids have performed alongside the nation’s leading equestrian performers and offer polished, fast-paced, dynamic acts that have stunned audiences around the world. Their viral videos have also been shared globally!

Ascent Equestrian Vaulters – This 501c3 non-profit supports high-performance athletic development of equestrian vaulters. Lead by coach Mary McCormick, their group of Junior Squad vaulters brought home the silver medal at the 2021 FEI Junior World Championship in Le Mans, France. Emma Milito, Lilly Belinski, and Helen Mills, who were part of the championship team, will be performing gravity-defying routines!

Canadian Cowgirls – Since 2003, the Canadian Cowgirls have become renowned for their musical performances, which dazzle audiences across North America with their precision riding, stunning costumes, and dangerous and daring maneuvers. This elite precision drill team, hailing from the municipality of Chatham-Kent, Ontario, consists of twenty-eight passionate, spectacular women and their twenty-eight smart, strong horses. This group has entertained crowds all across Canada and America!

The Diaz Family – A true Charro, Jerry Diaz makes his living following the grand tradition of his heritage back in Mexico. He performs his horsemanship skills and rope artistry at rodeos around the country. Jerry’s wife Staci, also an accomplished horsewoman, grew up training and raising horses for her performances. She is known for her Roman riding skills. Their son Nicolas is a big part of the show, performing right alongside both his parents in many of the productions that they do together as a family. The Diaz Family trains and rides all their own horses and prepares them for any situation.

Kansas Carradine – Kansas comes from a Hollywood acting legacy, but horses have defined her performing career for over 30 years. As a trick rider and Roman rider with the Riata Ranch Cowboy Girls, she performed many seasons on the PRCA circuit, including the National Finals Rodeo, NFL halftimes, Equitana, France’s Cheval Passion, Churchill Downs, and several World Cup events. This cowgirl is also a Hollywood stuntwoman, working on TV and films such as Hidalgo and Heartland, and has been featured in Sports Illustrated, the LA Times and Cowboys and Indians magazines. As a trick roper, she performed for the Queen of England’s Diamond Jubilee Celebration, twirled her lasso for Reba McIntyre’s music videos, and roped in Lexington for the World Equestrian Games in 2010. She also spent over a decade touring with the show Cavalia, both as a rider, roper, and horse trainer for the show. Kansas is now carrying on the family tradition with her daughters Phoenix and Bodhi who also rope, ride and love to perform in Circus. Kansas had her dream come true in 2000 when her trick riding horse “Arapaho” was made into a Breyer Horse!

Fairland Ferguson – A standout performer, trick rider, and Roman rider, Fairland started her successful career at Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede. She then sought out to join Cavalia, a sister company to Cirque Du Soleil, and traveled, rode, and performed with them from 2009 to 2018. A combination of events brought her back home to the States, where she has continued to train and ride horses, both for herself and for clients. She is training the next generation of up-and-coming trick riders and using her fearless riding style to rehabilitate horses and find them safe homes.

Dusti Dickerson – Growing up in a rodeo family, Dusti took up barrel racing, carrying flags, and competitive gymnastics at a young age. Unbeknownst to her parents, they had created a perfect storm of a daughter to become a trick and Roman rider. After Dusti’s first performance at age 11, she became one of the most well-known Roman riders in the country. She is known for her unique style of Roman riding, bareback and barefoot atop very fast horses! She went on to become the featured Roman rider at Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede for 13 years before moving back to her hometown of St. Peter, Illinois and hitting the rodeo road full-time! She now performs all over America with her husband Justin, who is also a trick rider, and their son Cruz.

According to organizers, The BreyerFest Horse Fair and Model Horse Festival will take place from July 15-17, 2022 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. Organizers say the family-friendly event is a celebration of horses, model horses and art0. The festival includes live horses, special meet-and-greet sessions, model horse workshops, seminars, films from the Equus Film Festival, the BreyerFest 5K, as well as shopping opportunities.

Organizers say doors will open at 5 p.m. and the show will begin at 6:30 p.m. each night. For more information and details regarding the Celebration of Horses evening show or to purchase tickets to The Breyerfest Horse Fair and Model Horse Festival, click HERE.