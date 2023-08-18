Texas fugitive arrested in Lexington; wanted for alleged sexual assault of child

Daniel Noble mug

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Texas fugitive wanted for the alleged sexual assault of a child was arrested in Lexington Thursday.

Daniel Noble was a Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive for four counts of sexual abuse of a child, indecency with a child and driving while intoxicated.

He had been wanted since February, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

U.S. Marshals found Noble in Lexington six months after warrants were issued for his arrest.

He was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center on a fugitive from another state warrant.