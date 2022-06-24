Tents damaged at Lexington Farmers Market

The Farmers Market says strong winds Wednesday destroyed tents, art and other items

Courtesy: Lexington Farmers Market

Courtesy: Lexington Farmers Market

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Farmers Market says donations have come in to help vendors who lost items when strong winds hit the area ahead of storms Wednesday. The Farmers Market was set up on Alexandria Drive near the post office.

According to organizers, vendors were preparing for the storms and packing up, when strong winds hit. The Farmers Market says several tents were destroyed and hand painted art was sent flying down Alexandria Drive. The wind also upturned tables with produce and community outreach materials, and split the cash box of at least one vendor, according to the Farmers Market.

Organizers say no one was hurt and most booths were spared. For more information about The Lexington Farmers Market click here.