Tennessee extends its lead over Kentucky in blood drive competition

Kentucky now trails in the Big Blue Crush competition by 358 donations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/KBC) – Kentucky Blood Center continued to lag behind in donations by Big Blue fans on the third day Big Blue Crush, increasing the deficit in its annual competition with Medic Regional Blood Center and Tennessee fans. Kentucky saw 359 donors give lifesaving blood, while 491 Tennessee fans rolled up their sleeves Tuesday, leaving KBC trailing 1,066 to 1,424 for Medic.

“Competition aside, we hold this event annually because of the important role it plays in getting adequate amounts of blood on the shelves at area hospitals to help Kentucky patients over the holidays,” said Mandy Brajuha, Vice President of External Relations for Kentucky Blood Center. “Demand at hospitals for lifesaving blood is higher than ever before, making each and every donation important. There is still time to visit a mobile blood drive or a KBC donor center to help the holiday blood supply.”

KBC and Medic Regional Blood Center in Knoxville annually compete to see whose donors can give the most blood the week prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. Kentucky leads the rivalry 19 to 13 with one tie and has won the competition the past two years.

As a thank you for saving lives, Big Blue Crush donors receive a ringer-style Crush T-shirt and a coupon for a free appetizer from Texas Roadhouse.

KBC urges Kentucky fans to help do their part to supply Kentucky hospitals with lifesaving blood for the Thanksgiving holiday by visiting any KBC donor center (open 9 am – 6 pm for Crush) or by donating at a mobile blood drive through Friday. A complete list of drive locations and hours is available at https://www.kybloodcenter.org/events/Big-Blue-Crush-2021

Andover Donor Center

3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington

Beaumont Donor Center

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Hillview Donor Center

5406 Antle Drive, Louisville

Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Pikeville Donor Center

472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville

Somerset Donor Center

10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, feeling well and healthy, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred to assist with social distancing. Walk-ins are welcome.

To schedule a donation or find other donation locations, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.