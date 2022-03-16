Temporary lane closure along Leestown Road in Lexington Thursday-Friday

The closure is scheduled during the day near the intersection of Leestown Road and Leesway Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A lane is scheduled to be closed to traffic near the intersection of Leestown Road and Leesway Drive in Lexington on Thursday and Friday, March 17-18, 2022, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The closure is necessary for removal of a structure, according to the state.

The right/slow westbound lane will be closed between milepoints 3.1 and 3.2, according to the state.

Leesway Drive is a Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government route.

The temporary lane closure is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. each day, according to the state.