Temporary closures scheduled for New Circle Road

Monday, March 7 through Friday, March 11 – 7 a.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) (PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this news release serves as an update. Temporary closures are scheduled to continue for New Circle Road/KY 4. The closures are necessary to relocate sign bases along the barrier wall. This work is included in the widening project.

Monday, March 14 through Friday, March 18 – 7 a.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Friday

New Circle Road/KY 4 – Inner and Outer Loops

the left shoulder and left/fast lane between Georgetown Road/US 25 (milepoint 8.731) and Newtown Pike/KY 922 (milepoint 9.324) will be closed

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott and Woodford Counties

