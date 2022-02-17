Temporary closures planned on KY 984, KY 3550 in Lewis County

Embankment repairs scheduled for Feb. 21-22

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Embankment repairs will require temporary closures on KY 984 (Little Cabin Creek Road) and KY 3550 in Lewis County next week.

On Monday and Tuesday, crews will close KY 984 between the KY 3309 intersections near Fearisville and drive steel T-rail beside the roadway to shore up the embankment. The highway will be closed to all thru traffic during daytime work hours. Motorists may detour using KY 3309 (Chalk Ridge/Trinity Station).

After work on KY 984 is complete, crews will move T-rail operations to KY 3550 along the Ohio River about a half mile west KY 57 at Concord. Motorists using KY 3550 during daytime work hours should seek alternate routes or expect delays.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.