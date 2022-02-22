Temporary closures on KY 984, KY 3550 in Lewis County rescheduled

Embankment repairs now start Feb. 28

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Embankment repairs scheduled for KY 984 (Little Cabin Creek Road) and KY 3550 in Lewis County this week have been postponed due to equipment and weather issues.

Work is now scheduled to start Monday, Feb. 28, on KY 984 between the KY 3309 intersections near Fearisville. The road will be closed to all thru traffic Monday and Tuesday as contractors drive steel T-rail beside the roadway to shore up the embankment. During daytime work hours, motorists may detour using KY 3309 (Chalk Ridge/Trinity Station).

After work on KY 984 is complete, crews will move T-rail operations to KY 3550 along the Ohio River about a half mile west KY 57 at Concord. Motorists using KY 3550 during daytime work hours should seek alternate routes or expect delays.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.