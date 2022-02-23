Temporary closure of Upper Jackstown in Nicholas County

Pipe replacements set Monday thru Friday, 8-3, next week between Lower and Upper Concord

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Department of Highways will temporarily close parts of KY 3316 (Upper Jackstown Road) in Nicholas County next week for drainage repairs.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 28, crews will close KY 3316 between Upper Concord Road (milepoint 1.6) and Lower Concord Road (milepoint 3.5) to excavate the roadway and replace several drainage pipes underneath travel lanes. The road will be closed at work locations 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day for about a week.

Barricades will be placed at Lower Concord Road and Upper Concord Road, with only local traffic permitted past those points and up to work locations. Thru traffic may use KY 32, KY 36, and KY 13 to reroute.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.