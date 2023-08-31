Temperatures are heating up

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Thursday everyone, it has been a FANTASTIC day across central and eastern Kentucky with temperatures only in the low to mid 70s as clouds were slow to diminish today. Before we get into the forecast, let’s take a look back at last nights Super Blue Moon. It was beautiful and was the last one we will see until 2037.

Here are our weather headlines for today.

Temperatures this morning dropped into the low to mid 50s with Lawrenceburg hitting 49 and that was the first time since early May anyone hit the 40s across Kentucky. We will do it all over again on Friday as we say hello to September.

Temperatures by the afternoon start to warm up with mid to upper 80s on the way. I can’t rule out a sprinkle in the south, but I really think we stay dry.

That sets the stage for a warm but beautiful night for high school football across the Commonwealth.

Heading off into Saturday morning we drop into the 60s as tailgating gets going as Kentucky takes on Ball State in the home opener at Kroger Field at 12:00pm.

By kick off we will warm to near 80 with mid 80s by the end of the game. Make sure you are wearing sunscreen and sunglasses before heading out to the game.

We continue the warm up into Sunday with upper 80s to near 90 on the way and full sunshine.

Labor Day on Monday will be HOT and dry so hit the pools/lakes and have a great and safe holiday.

Temperatures Tuesday – Thursday will continue into the low to mid 90s with sun shine. One thing that will be different than our last heat wave a couple weeks ago will be the humidity. Our humidity will stay in check through next week as this will be more of a dry heat.

We continue to stay dry and the weather predication center has the entire state in a “drier than normal” pattern through the end of next week.

Back here in the short term:

TONIGHT:

FRIDAY: