Teenager found shot in Lexington Monday night

The victim was found on Glen Arvin Avenue just after 7:00 p.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A teenager was shot Monday night in Lexington.

Police say they received a call just after 7:00 p.m. about someone shot in the 400 block of Glen Arvin Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a teenager with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to police. The victim’s name wasn’t released because of his age.

Investigators say they are looking into the possibility the teen may have been shot on Breathitt Avenue.

No suspects were immediately named or arrested.

The shooting remains under investigation.