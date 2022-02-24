Teen charged with terroristic threats to high school

Threats made Wednesday to Webster County High School

DIXON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On February 23, 2022, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 2 was requested by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office to investigate threats of violence made toward Webster County High School.

Trooper Ben Sawyer responded and preliminary investigation reveals a juvenile student made implied threats of violence toward the school on social media. The juvenile was detained by the school resource officer prior to Trooper Sawyer’s arrival.

The juvenile was charged with Terroristic Threatening 2nd Degree.

The investigation remains ongoing and is being conducted by Trooper Ben Sawyer.