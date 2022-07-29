Teen arrested in connection to burglary at Frank’s Donuts in Lexington

Police say a search continues for a second suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department says a 13-year-old is now charged with 3rd degree burglary, and 2nd degree criminal mischief in connection to a burglary at Frank’s Donuts on East Third Street.

Investigators say two people were caught on surveillance footage forcing their way into Frank’s Donuts just after midnight on Monday. Officers announced the arrest of a 13-year-old suspect on Thursday. According to police, the search continues for a second suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.