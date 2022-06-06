Teen arrested after bringing gun to Berea Community pool

According to the Berea Police Department, Daniel Hays, 19, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 19-year-old boy was arrested after he brought a gun to the Berea Community Pool.

According to the Berea Police Department, an employee at Berea Community Pool saw the handgun sticking out of 9 year-old Daniel Hays’ pocket and called 911.

Officers responded and spoke to Hays and said Hays did not have a reason for having the gun with him.

Hays is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.