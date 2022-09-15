Team Kentucky update: economic growth, EKy flooding, gas prices

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — In his Thursday Team Kentucky address, Gov. Andy Beshear updated the state on numerous topics, including economic growth, the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, COVID-19, National Recovery Month, the Rockport Bridge Rehabilitation Rail Project, declining gas prices and public safety. He also named the officers and troopers awarded at Kentucky State Police’s annual sworn awards ceremony as Team Kentucky All-Stars.

Below are some highlights:

Economic Development

Four economic development projects will create close to 400 full-time jobs: Log Still Distillery in Nelson County, Renfro Supply Co. in Whitley County, and Chemical & Industrial Engineering and Inxeption in Louisville.

Eastern Kentucky Flooding



Emergency Response:

Fatalities

There are now 40 confirmed fatalities in five counties.

Missing Persons

Kentucky Emergency Management has coordinated with the Kentucky State Police to conduct an aerial search for the two missing women in Breathitt County: 60-year-old Vanessa Baker and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff, both from Lost Creek. If you have any information about either of these women, contact KSP Post 13 in Hazard at 606-435-6069.

Water Outages

All drinking water systems are now operational; 22 systems were down immediately after the flooding.

Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park lodge and cabins are now completely restored to city water connection. A boil water advisory will likely remain through Monday, Sept. 19, for the entire Buckhorn system.

There are 52 service connections without water, down from 34,121 on July 28. More than 330 customers remain under a boil water advisory, down from 46,000. Two water systems have limited operations: Breathitt and Hazard. Four wastewater systems are not operational: Fleming-Neon, Millstone Alternative, Buckhorn Elementary and High Schools and Robinson Elementary School.

Shelters

Local organizations including state parks, churches and schools are providing shelter to survivors. Kentucky state parks are currently housing more than 338 people.

Debris

Another 558 loads of debris, amounting to 7,351 tons, were removed on Wednesday from waterways and state and county rights-of-way. To date, 171,089 tons of debris have been removed from state and county rights-of-way and waterways. Based on hauling tonnages to date, it’s estimated that costs will reach $11.5 million for waterway and $18.6 million for right-of-way debris.

Stabilization Phase:

FEMA

More than $65.8 million in grants have been approved under the Federal Emergency Management Agency Individuals and Households Program for 7,348 households. In addition to visiting a Disaster Recovery Center, Kentuckians can also apply through FEMA at DisasterAssistance.gov, on its app or by calling 800-621-3362. There are six fixed Disaster Recovery Centers now open. To see the locations, visit governor.ky.gov/FloodResources.

Travel Trailers

Since Sept. 7, an additional 51 travel trailers have been moved to Eastern Kentucky. Currently, 371 individuals are being housed in 132 travel trailers across seven state parks. There are 248 travel trailers onsite. Individuals seeking emergency sheltering in travel trailers can find more information and register at governor.ky.gov/FloodResources or call 502-234-1225. Last week, Beshear and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana is donating up to 300 travel trailers originally acquired to aid Hurricane Ida survivors to shelter Eastern Kentucky flood victims.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance

Lee County residents are now eligible to receive Disaster Unemployment Assistance. Disaster Unemployment Assistance claimants in Lee County can apply for benefits online through the Kentucky Career Center website or by phone at 502-875-0442. The deadline to apply is Oct. 10.

Private Bridges Emergency Repair

Currently, 475 private bridges have been registered through the Private Bridge/Access Emergency Repair program. These bridges will be evaluated by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and FEMA. Evaluation does not guarantee eligibility for emergency access. So far, 314 bridge assessments have been completed. To register for the program, visit governor.ky.gov/FloodResources.

National Flood Insurance Program

The program has issued a total of $16.5 million in payments.

U.S. Small Business Administration

To date, the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved more than $40.7 million.

Rebuilding Phase

Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund

Flood survivors that qualify for FEMA are eligible for an additional $500. Much like the process for the Western Kentucky tornado relief, there is no application for this assistance. Data is being collected through FEMA, and eligible recipients will receive payment directly. So far, 6,507 checks are going out for this additional $500, totaling $3,253,500 in payments. The fund has paid for 40 funerals totaling $400,000.

To date, the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief fund has raised over $9.6 million from 37,060 donors.

Gas Prices

Gas prices continue to decline in the commonwealth, according to Beshear. The average price for gas in Kentucky is almost 40 cents lower than the national average of $3.698 at $3.31, according to the American Automobile Association.

Public Safety

Beshear said Team Kentucky is working to put more law enforcement on the streets.

To date, he said the administration has: