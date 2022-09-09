Kentucky State Police honor 75 troopers, officers in ceremony
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police honored 75 troopers and officers in its annual sworn awards ceremony Thursday. The achievement awards presented were for acts of bravery and service that occurred in 2021.
During the ceremony, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. says troopers and officers were recognized for protecting and serving citizens by responding to the western Kentucky tornadoes, running into unthinkable dangers, assisting with the continued fight against the drug epidemic and answering thousands of calls for service.
The 2021 award recipients include:
- Trooper Elliott Young was named 2021 Trooper of the Year. Young is a four-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 4 Elizabethtown
- Detective Kyler Wright was named 2021 Detective of the Year. Wright is a five-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 8 Morehead
- Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer Logan Lynch was named the 2021 Jason Cammack Officer of the Year for the KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Troop. Lynch is a 14-year veteran of KSP assigned to the CVE Central Region
- Trooper Daniel Priddy was named 2021 Public Affairs Officer of the Year. Priddy is an 18-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 3 Bowling Green
- Officer Wayne Burke Jr. was named 2021 Facilities Security Officer of the Year. Burke is a five-year veteran of KSP assigned to the Facilities Security Branch
- Fourteen troopers were awarded the KSP Citation for Bravery, an honor bestowed on officers who perform acts of bravery, without regard for personal risk despite clear and obvious peril, and clearly above and beyond the call or risk of ordinary duty
- Thirteen troopers received the Lifesaving Medal, which is awarded to officers who perform life-saving acts under extraordinary circumstances
- Seven troopers and officers received the Meritorious Award, an honor bestowed on officers of the agency who distinguish themselves by an act of courage performed under more than ordinary circumstances
- Twenty troopers were named post-level Detective of the Year at the division level
- Twenty troopers were named post-level Trooper of the Year at the division level
- Four Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers were named Officer of the Year at the regional level