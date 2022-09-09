Kentucky State Police honor 75 troopers, officers in ceremony

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police honored 75 troopers and officers in its annual sworn awards ceremony Thursday. The achievement awards presented were for acts of bravery and service that occurred in 2021.

During the ceremony, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. says troopers and officers were recognized for protecting and serving citizens by responding to the western Kentucky tornadoes, running into unthinkable dangers, assisting with the continued fight against the drug epidemic and answering thousands of calls for service.

The 2021 award recipients include: