Taylor Mill native Carly Pearce to perform at 149th Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Taylor Mill native and award-winning country music singer Carly Pearce will perform the national anthem at the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6.

Churchill Downs made the announcement Tuesday, shortly after Pearce teased a Derby appearance with an Instagram video of her putting a hat on with the caption “Hmmm what could this mean?? Place your bets below for what it could be 👀 #KentuckyDerby #KD149 #KyDerby”

Pearce joins a list of other major artists to perform the national anthem at the Derby, including Brittney Spencer (2022), Tori Kelly (2021), Jennifer Nettles (2019), Pentatonix (2018), Harry Connick Jr. (2017), Lady A (2016), Josh Groban (2015), Jo Dee Messina (2014), Martina McBride (2013), Mary J. Blige (2012), Jordin Sparks (2011), Rascal Flatts (2010) and LeAnn Rimes (2009).

In February, Pearce won her first Grammy for Never Wanted to be That Girl with Ashley McBryde, becoming the first female pairing to win an award in that category.

“Carly Pearce has been taking the country music world by storm with an impressive year of musical performances,” said Mike Anderson, president of Churchill Downs Racetrack. “We are excited for her to take center stage in Louisville to sing our National Anthem and kick off this storied celebration.”