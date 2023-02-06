Ky. native Carly Pearce earns historic first Grammy award

KENTUCKY (WTVQ) — Kentucky native Carly Pearce won her first Grammy award Sunday, also making history as the first female pairing to win Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Ashley McBryde.

Pearce, who left Kentucky at 16 for a job at Dollywood, was awarded the Grammy for her chart-topping duet “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” with McBryde.

“We wrote this song together and it has just transcended so many of my wildest dreams. We won a Grammy!” Pearce said during their acceptance speech.

Next for Pearce is joining Blake Shelton’s Back to the Honky Tonk tour, beginning Feb. 16 in Nebraska.