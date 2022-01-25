Taiwan gives $100,000 toward Western Kentucky rebuilding

Kentucky is only one of five states with a Taiwanese trade office

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Atlanta joined the state Senate to be recognized Monday by the Taiwan Delegation for a donation of $100,000 to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund for the cleanup and rebuilding of the region. The Tzu Chi Foundation, a Taiwanese humanitarian non-governmental organization, also sent volunteers, blankets, scarves, face masks, and $1,000 gift cards to both Mayfield and Bowling Green in the aftermath of the Dec 11 storms.

Counsel General Elliott Wang and his Deputy Director Doris Wang were recognized on the Senate Floor with the adoption of Senate Resolution 64 for their support. Taiwan’s support to the K-12 Education Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Education, as well as a newly established higher education Educational Exchange Program between Taiwan and the Department of Post-Secondary Education were noteworthy.

The United States and Taiwan are longstanding allies as two countries that value many of the same principles: democracy, freedom, human rights, and the rule of law.

“The educational exchange programs in Kentucky strengthened through the education cooperation memorandum will break the Mandarin-English language barrier so that future generations have greater opportunity,” said Senate President Robert Stivers. “With a hostile Communist China on Taiwan’s doorstep, the strength between our country, region, commonwealth and Taiwan is all the more critical.”

Taiwan was invaluable to the United States when the COVID-19 outbreak occurred in early 2020. Officials sent surgical and N95 masks, isolation gowns and thermometers to the United States. The United States reciprocated their charitable contribution by sending 4 million doses of the Moderna vaccine for the Taiwanese people.

“We greatly value our relationship with the good people of Taiwan,” said House Speaker David Osborne. “While our partnership was founded on a desire to increase trade, it has grown to include a mutual admiration of culture and a respect for what we can learn from each other.”

Not only are the United States and Taiwan key national trade partners, Kentucky is only one of five states with a Taiwanese trade office. Taiwan is a leading exporter of goods from the commonwealth, supports approximately 1,900 jobs and invests $11 million into the state annually. These investments open many opportunities and provide for a valuable partnership not only in the business world, but culturally, and educationally.