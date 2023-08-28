Suspects accused of multiple vehicle thefts near UK’s campus arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four of the five suspects accused of multiple vehicle thefts and break-ins near the University of Kentucky campus have been arrested.

The suspects were identified to University of Kentucky police through tips, and the suspects were all identified as juveniles.

Because of this, UKPD will not release any more identifying information.

The thefts were reported over the Aug. 19 weekend.

UKPD says it has increased patrols of several areas, including campus parking garages and lots in response to the stolen vehicles and break-ins, according to a press release.