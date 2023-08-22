UK police reporting ‘multiple’ vehicle thefts from parking garages

Police photos

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — University of Kentucky police are warning the public about multiple reports of vehicles stolen from parking garages near campus.

Over the weekend, multiple reports were sent to UK police about stolen vehicles from the Cornerstone garage at the corner of South Limestone and Winslow Street. At least two vehicle thefts occurred on Saturday, police said.

UK police added thefts of items from vehicles in Cornerstone and several other lots across the area have also increased.

Police believe the people in the photos above may be linked to the thefts and break-ins. The people are reportedly not affiliated with UK.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call UK police at 859-257-8573.